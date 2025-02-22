The Tickford Racing driver converted pole to victory for the second straight day, but it was far from the straightforward drive that he enjoyed the previous night.

A late scrap between Waters and Feeney included a controversial tangle and the presence of Will Brown, who ultimately finished third, just 0.1996s behind the winner after 52 laps.

Waters won the start from fellow front-row man Feeney to control the early stages before a lap eight Safety Car period provided an early twist.

Featured Videos

The yellow flag triggered the first round of pit stops and Waters found himself momentarily boxed in behind Brown, who was double-stacked behind teammate Feeney.

That allowed Feeney to emerge ahead of Waters and lead the middle phase of the race.

Feeney opted to make his second stop from the lead on lap 31 and Waters, having appeared to be following him in, swerved suddenly and continued for a further four laps.

When Waters rejoined, he did so marginally behind the battle for second involving Brown and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.

Waters wasted little time, picking off Mostert on lap 38 and Brown a lap later before closing down Feeney’s seven-second lead.

WOW! There’s contact for the lead but Race Control has let it play out! Follow all the action from the Thrifty Sydney 500 with our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/AXNIktYdey — Supercars (@supercars) February 22, 2025

The Monster Mustang arrived on the back of Feeney with four laps to go and promptly turned the Red Bull Camaro around at Turn 4.

A bizarre sequence followed as Feeney scrambled back on in third place behind Waters and Feeney.

Waters then managed to bulk Brown through Turns 5 and 6, such that he could redress with Feeney: the duo resuming battle in the order of Feeney, Waters and Brown.

Feeney held the lead until just metres before the chequered flag; Waters brilliantly side-drafting his way by to snatch the win at the line.

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS?!?!?! Cam Waters wins in Sydney!! #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/Gv1h8utcRM — Supercars (@supercars) February 22, 2025

Waters’ winning dash to the flag came after a final corner in which he made minor contact with Feeney, but also received a tap from Brown.

Officials opted not to penalise Waters for the contact with Feeney or the unusual redress, letting the drivers fight it out on track.

Mostert was best of the rest at the finish in fourth ahead of Matt Payne, Thomas Randle, Anton De Pasquale, Andre Heimgartner, James Golding and Jaxon Evans.

The race was full of incidents and penalties that left many with tales of woe.

Worst off was Richie Stanaway, who was the cause of the lap eight Safety Car when the engine expired in his PremiAir Camaro and belched flamed from beneath.

Will Davison was the last of the finishers after a torrid run that included being turned around by Cooper Murray (who finished 17th after a penalty) and struggling with a down-on-power engine.

Dick Johnson Racing teammate Brodie Kostecki managed just 14th after double-stacking behind Davison early, and later almost opting for the Erebus pit box rather than his own.

Nick Percat (21st) and Kai Allen (23rd) both copped penalties for opening lap collisions that proved costly for Golding and Aaron Love (16th) respectively.

Bryce Fullwood (19th) had his night ruined when he was penalised for driving through the red light at pit exit following his first stop, which took place under SC a lap after the rest of the field.

David Reynolds (22nd) was forced to start from pit lane after a fuel leak required last-minute attention in the Team 18 garage.

Ryan Wood endured the biggest rollercoaster; stalling at the start, penalised for pit lane contact with James Courtney (11th) and firing off the road at Turn 1 on his way to 20th place.

Qualifying and another 200km race will conclude the Sydney 500 on Sunday.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Sydney 500, Race 2