The Monster Energy-backed #6 Ford Mustang topped Sunday afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout with a 1:29.6107s.

In a repeat of the grid for Race 1 and Race 2, Broc Feeney will line up second for Race 3 in the leading Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro after his 1:29.7199s put him 0.1092s adrift.

“That’s so awesome, I really wanted to get that done,” Waters said.

Featured Videos

“The conditions were so hard, obviously really hot and the wind direction is a little bit different.

“Lots of mistakes out there, so I was just trying to have a clean lap and obviously awesome to get the pole.”

Brodie Kostecki qualified third for Dick Johnson Racing, but the real surprise packet was Will Brown who climbed from 10th to fourth after just scraping into the Shootout.

Brown set what would prove to be a very competitive time. He climbed up the ladder as Matt Payne, James Golding, Will Davison, Jack Le Brocq and David Reynolds all failed to improve on their earlier qualifying effort.

Heartbreak for Mostert as he was on a flyer 💔 Follow all the action from the Thrifty Sydney 500 with our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/ydls0aZGhh — Supercars (@supercars) February 23, 2025

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert looked like he would be the first to eclipse Brown’s benchmark until he spun at Turn 9.

The #25 Ford Mustang cranked sideways at the first portion of the chicane and whipped around on the change of direction.

Across the first and second sector, he was quickest to that point in the session.

“Disappointing, obviously,” said eponymous team owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

“It’s very, very rare for Chaz to make those sort of mistakes in a Top 10 Shootout. He’s normally pretty good.

“It’s obviously frustrating because we were up by about one and a half tenths as well.

“Hey, look, we’ve got a long race ahead of us and Chaz is pretty good at passing people. We’ll just have to work from where we start.”

Mostert went from eighth to second in Friday night’s Race 1. He’ll start Race 3 from 10th.

“We still want to get a podium or go for the win. Fingers crossed,” said Walkinshaw.

“We know we’ve got a fast race car, now we’ve just got to do a little more work in the race.”

Finally, Kostecki finally dethroned Brown on a 1:29.8523s before Feeney and Brown’s front-row efforts.

Race 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Sydney 500 is scheduled for 4:05pm AEDT and will take in 52 laps (200km).

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Sydney 500, Top 10 Shootout Race 3