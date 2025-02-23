The Eggleston Motorsport driver pipped his teammate Cody Burcher into Turn 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park and never looked back.

It marked Sinni’s first Super2 Series win having previously recorded a career-best sixth place finish on three previous occasions.

Triple Eight’s Ben Gomersall started third and finished third, but had to fight his way to get there after a blistering start by Brad Jones Racing’s Brad Vaughan.

While Sinni cleared out to a three-second victory, Burcher fought hard to stay in second but couldn’t keep Vaughan at bay.

Their race-long battle ultimately ended with the pole position winner losing a ton of time in the dying laps. He finished fourth, just ahead of last year’s champion Zach Bates.

Reuben Goodall was the quiet achiever of the race, rising from 12th to sixth. He was the leading Ford Mustang for Tickford Autosport.

Jackson Walls was slow away and never recovered, dropping from fourth to seventh.

Race 1 winner Cameron McLeod enjoyed a spirited battle with Rylan Gray and ultimately prevailed to claim eighth. Nash Morris completed the top 10 ahead of Elliott Cleary and Lochie Dalton.

Dalton pulled off a strong recovery drive after contact with Morris at Turn 3 cast him wide and off the road.

Bailey Sweeny was the sole non-finisher. The Blanchard Racing Team driver pulled off after five laps.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Sydney 500, Race 2