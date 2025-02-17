In this guide, you’ll find all the major talking points and frequently asked questions.

When is the Supercars Sydney pre-season test

The official pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park takes place on Wednesday, February 19.

How to watch the Supercars pre-season test

The official pre-season test will not be televised. The only way to watch is in person or via live timing.

Supercars Sydney test live timing

The official Supercars website and Natsoft will host live timing.

Supercars Sydney pre-season test schedule

Wednesday’s testing will feature an open pit lane from 8:30am AEDT to 5pm AEDT with a half-hour break from 12:30pm to 1pm.

Supercars has allocated a 10-minute window from 12:20pm AEDT for practice starts.

Supercars testing rules explained

There will be two all-in Supercars tests in 2025. They will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 19 and Queensland Raceway on August 11.

The latter is the Monday after the Queensland Raceway round that ends the Sprint Cup and represents a chance for co-drivers to get up to speed before the Enduro Cup.

Provisions for private rookie tests and new chassis shakedowns remain.

Supercars pre-season test tickets

Fans will be allowed to attend the pre-season test for free, but will need to have a valid ticket via Ticketek.

CLICK HERE for Sydney Supercars pre-season test tickets

CLICK HERE for Supercars Sydney 500 tickets

Fans will have access to trackside parking or can watch from general admission areas. The main grandstand will not be open for the test day.

Refer to the map below for the designated spectator areas.

Tickets to the February 19 test day to not provide access to the Sydney 500 on February 21-23.