The leading Chevrolet team secured the teams’ championship with time to spare, establishing a 1345-point advantage over nearest rivals Tickford Racing.

The top three teams will feature unchanged line-ups for 2025. Will Brown is set to don the #1 alongside Broc Feeney with Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle in the next garage over.

Walkinshaw Andretti United will be the third team in pit lane at Sydney Motorsport Park with Chaz Mostert joined by second year steerer Ryan Wood.

Grove Racing will be the fourth with Matt Payne and championship newcomer Kai Allen, who will graduate from the Super2 Series.

Dick Johnson Racing only narrowly missed out on fourth place, finishing 27 points in arrears of Grove Racing.

With 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki and a raft of changes including the arrival of title-winning engineer George Commins and Tom Moore, the team will be a force to be reckoned with.

Kostecki joins veteran Will Davison with a modus operandum to be the teams’ champions in 2025.

After achieving the highest highs in 2023, champions Erebus Motorsport plummeted to the bottom of the teams’ championship after a turbulent start to 2024.

Jack Le Brocq remains at the team for 2025 with promising up-and-comer Cooper Murray.

Erebus Motorsport ended the season in sixth after a surge in the second half of this year’s campaign.

Incredibly, Erebus wound up as the second best Chevrolet team in 2024 despite its driver changes.

Matt Stone Racing enjoyed its best finish in the teams’ championship, ending it seventh with Nick Percat and Cameron Hill. They go into 2025 with an unchanged line-up.

PremiAir Racing wound up eighth at the end of 2024, which perhaps isn’t representative of the team’s capability.

Incumbent James Golding will be joined by Richie Stanaway with Tim Slade poised to take up a co-drive with Matt Stone Racing alongside Percat.

Team 18 ended 2024 in eighth. It goes into 2025 with David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale, the latter replacing Mark Winterbottom from Dick Johnson Racing.

Brad Jones Racing’s quarter of Andre Heimgarter, Bryce Fullwood, Jaxon Evans, and Macauley Jones will occupy the third- and second-to-last garages at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The 2024 season marked a massive u-turn for the Albury-based outfit that finished third a year prior in the first year of a parity-maligned Gen3.

The Blanchard Racing Team will line up last in Sydney with James Courtney and Aaron Love.

2024 Repco Supercars Teams’ Championship