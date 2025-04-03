The three-hour show will feature several Supercars and Super2 and drivers with their respective cars.

The Wednesday, May 7 event, which starts at 3pm, will be headlined by a signing session, a Q&A, and giveaways. Drivers will take to the stage at 4pm before concluding at 6pm.

“We are incredibly excited to once again bring Supercars to Hobart, where we met with hundreds of fans in 2024,” said Supercars strategic partnerships manager Shane Rudzis.

“This activation, made possible through the support of the Tasmania Government, is a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a taste of the action up close and kick off race week celebrations.

“It’s a great way for us to give back to the community.

“There is a lot of buzz around this year’s event in Tasmania, with the new-look race format bringing close to an extra 200km of racing, the return of the Tasmanian Top 10 Shootout and the first ever Dunlop Super2 Series Shootout, so we hope fans who come along on Wednesday can make their way to the event across 9-11 May.”

Nick Duigan, Tasmania’s minister for sports and events, said the State Government was keen to keep supporting the event.

“This important partnership for motorsport fans has continued since 2004,” said Minister Duigan.

“The Supercars Championship is one of Tasmania’s premier sporting events, attracting thousands of fans and generating millions of dollars in economic benefit for local businesses.

“More than one million fans have attended Supercars events at Symmons Plains since 1995, and we look forward to welcoming many more over the coming years.

“The activation event in Hobart is an exciting addition to the program, which we know fans will embrace.”