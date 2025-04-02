Set for Symmons Plains on May 9-11, the event will be headlined by Supercars with support from the Super2 Series, Touring Car Masters, V8 SuperUtes, and Aussie Racing Cars.

The new Supercars format will be just the second this year after the Taupo Super440 to feature the three-race format, a Top 10 Shootout, and fast-paced qualifiers.

Friday will feature two 30-minute practice sessions.

Saturday begins with consecutive qualifying sessions to set the grid for Race 11 and Race 12, each 120km in total.

Sunday effectively resets the weekend with a three-part knockout qualifying session before the 200km long Race 13 feature.

“The Snowy River Caravans Tasmania Super440 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet, with an incredible lineup of racing categories and entertainment,” said event manager Matthew Gegg.

“Whether you’re a die-hard Supercars fan or just looking for a great day out, there’s something for everyone at Symmons Plains.

“With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family along and enjoy a fantastic day at the track.”

Schedule: Repco Supercars Championship Snowy River Caravans Super440, Symmons Plains (AEST)