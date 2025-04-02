Set for Symmons Plains on May 9-11, the event will be headlined by Supercars with support from the Super2 Series, Touring Car Masters, V8 SuperUtes, and Aussie Racing Cars.
The new Supercars format will be just the second this year after the Taupo Super440 to feature the three-race format, a Top 10 Shootout, and fast-paced qualifiers.
Friday will feature two 30-minute practice sessions.
Saturday begins with consecutive qualifying sessions to set the grid for Race 11 and Race 12, each 120km in total.
Sunday effectively resets the weekend with a three-part knockout qualifying session before the 200km long Race 13 feature.
“The Snowy River Caravans Tasmania Super440 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet, with an incredible lineup of racing categories and entertainment,” said event manager Matthew Gegg.
“Whether you’re a die-hard Supercars fan or just looking for a great day out, there’s something for everyone at Symmons Plains.
“With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family along and enjoy a fantastic day at the track.”
Schedule: Repco Supercars Championship Snowy River Caravans Super440, Symmons Plains (AEST)
|Friday, May 9
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|08:00
|08:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Practice
|08:30
|08:50
|TCM
|0:20
|Practice
|09:00
|09:20
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice
|09:35
|10:15
|Super2 Series
|0:40
|Practice 1
|10:30
|10:45
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:15
|Qualifying
|10:55
|11:15
|TCM
|0:20
|Qualifying
|11:25
|11:45
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:00
|12:30
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1
|12:45
|12:55
|Promoter
|0:10
|Entertainment
|13:00
|1 lap after 13:18
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 1
|13:30
|14:10
|Super2 Series
|0:30
|Practice 2
|14:25
|1 lap after 14:43
|TCM
|0:20
|Trophy Race
|15:00
|15:30
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2
|15:45
|15:55
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|16:05
|16:25
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Event Rides
|16:30
|17:00
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
|Saturday, May 10
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|07:30
|07:50
|Promoter
|0:20
|Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|08:00
|1 lap after 08:18
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 1
|08:35
|08:55
|Super2 Series
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 1
|09:10
|09:20
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 11
|09:30
|09:40
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 11
|09:50
|10:00
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 12
|10:10
|10:20
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 12
|10:25
|10:35
|Promoter
|0:15
|Entertainment
|10:40
|1 lap after 11:03
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 2
|11:15
|1 lap after 11:33
|TCM
|0:20
|Race 1
|12:05
|1 lap after 13:03
|Supercars
|50 laps
|Race 11
|13:10
|13:20
|Promoter
|0:10
|Entertainment
|13:25
|1 lap after 13:43
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 2
|13:55
|1 lap after 14:13
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 3
|14:30:00
|1 lap after 15:08
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Race 1
|15:55
|1 lap after 16:53
|Supercars
|50 laps
|Race 12
|Sunday, May 11
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:30:00
|7:50
|Promoter
|0:20
|Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|8:00:00
|1 lap after 08:18
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 3
|8:30:00
|1 lap after 08:48
|TCM
|0:20
|Race 2
|9:05:00
|9:25
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Qualifying Race 2
|9:40:00
|9:50
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 13
|9:55:00
|10:05
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 13
|10:10:00
|10:20
|Promoter
|0:10
|Entertainment
|10:25:00
|1 lap after 10:43
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 4
|10:55:00
|11:10
|Super2 Series
|0:15
|Top Five Shootout
|11:20:00
|1 lap after 11:38
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 4
|11:55:00
|12:25
|Supercars
|0:30
|Top Ten Shootout
|12:40:00
|13:20
|Super2 Series
|0:40
|Race 2
|13:25:00
|13:35
|Promoter
|0:10
|Entertainment
|13:40
|1 lap after 13:58
|TCM
|0:20
|Race 3
|14:45
|1 lap after 16:13
|Supercars
|80 laps
|Race 13