Grove Racing’s cars will pay homage ahead of Anzac Day with a livery that features Anzac Appeal prominently.

The Penrite logo on the bonnet has been modified with poppy flowers replacing the traditional gold wreath.

“Lest we forget” has also been added to the bonnet and rear boot.

Grove Racing is imploring fans to donate to Anzac Appeal. Each donation of $20 or more will put fans into the draw to win one of the bonnets, which will be signed.

Fans can donate by clicking HERE. Donations can be made up to April 25. The prize will be drawn on April 29.

“We’re excited to unveil our special Anzac Appeal tribute livery for the Supercars New Zealand round in Taupo,” said Penrite Oil CEO Toby Dymond.

“This year, we honour the brave men and women who served across the Australian and New Zealand services.

“Being an Australian-owned company for nearly 100 years, it’s a meaningful way for us to pay tribute to their sacrifices and celebrate the spirit of Anzac Day.

“We encourage everyone to join us in remembering this important occasion as we race in New Zealand this weekend, and to support the RSL’s Anzac Appeal campaign.”

Rebecca Berg, RSL Victoria executive general manager of fundraising and communications urged fans to donate.

“The RSL exists to support veterans and their families, and the Anzac Appeal is the major annual fundraiser that supports veterans in the sometimes-difficult navigation of life post-service,” she said.

“The final report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide made it clear that those challenges are increasing. The support of the RSL is needed more than ever before, so we urge Supercars fans to get involved and thank Penrite Racing for their support.”