The fast food chain has just one store in Australia but is a popular haunt in New Zealand.

This year’s livery for the #96 Chevrolet Camaro features a subtle tweak with flames added to the mix.

“The car looks sick,” said Jones.

“We’re bringing the heat. Wendy’s have taken it up another level and I’m stoked with it to be honest.

“We had a chance to visit some Wendy’s stores yesterday which was cool, we had a lot of fun with their team and it was a good insight into what they do in New Zealand.

“We obviously only have the one store in Australia, so it was a good opportunity.

“This should be a great weekend, NZ really turns it on for us. The fans are awesome, the track is great and then, of course the car looks good. I’m looking forward to it all.”

Danielle Lendich, Wendy’s NZ, CEO added: “This collaboration brings a striking new livery to the track.

“We are thrilled to make our mark at the Taupō Super 440 and deepen the brand’s motorsport ties in New Zealand.

“We look forward to cheering on Macauley’s #96 Wendy’s Camaro and sharing our passion with Supercars and Wendy’s fans.”