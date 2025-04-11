Wood brought about an early end to Practice 1 when he went straight on at the final chicane and parked his Truck Assist entry in the sand trap.

“I think it was something in the steering arm. I’m not too sure, but it obviously had a crack or something and broke,” he said.

“We think it’s something from the incident at AGP. So, you know, nice to get that out of the way. It didn’t do any damage besides that one apart.”

Wood rebounded strongly to top the afternoon’s second session, raising expectations the 21-year-old could be in for a breakthrough performance on home soil.

Graduating to the Supercars Championship after just a single season in Super2, Wood flashed considerable speed last year but is still looking for a maiden career podium.

Wood says taking a measured approach will be key to converting his early speed into a result.

“I just drive too hard in qualy. Once I get there, I expect too much,” he said of past weekends where practice pace has not transferred.

“I’ve been working super hard on that sort of stuff and feel a lot more comfortable driving the car at the threshold.

“That didn’t really feel like that was, I guess, a P1 lap.

“But it sort of shows that once you just let the car do the work, instead of me just getting up on the handlebars and trying to wrestle it, it makes a little bit of difference.

“So hopefully I’ll carry that into tomorrow.”

Supercars drivers and teams will face a challenging schedule on Saturday with two qualifying sessions and two 120km races split across the soft and super soft tyre compounds.