The Castrol livery has been tweaked, with a black fern added to the rear quarter panels and bonnet. Black stripes also feature down the side.

The black tree fern, or mamaku, is synonymous with New Zealand – particularly for its sporting teams, including the All Blacks, Black Caps, All Whites, and Silver Ferns.

The tree is the tallest and fastest-growing native tree in New Zealand.

“It’s always great having the opportunity to race in New Zealand and it’s cool to be able to do something special to mark the occasion with a few local touches on the car,” said Randle.

“The extra black accents and black ferns on the car is a nice tribute to New Zealand motorsport.

“The country is just mad for motor racing and the Supercars race at Taupo last year was absolutely packed.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of it again, and hopefully we can give it a good crack to try and clinch the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.’

Castrol New Zealand national sales manager Daniel Hibberd added: “It’s fantastic to see a distinctively New Zealand look for Thomas Randle’s Castrol Racing Mustang this weekend at Taupo.

“The mamaku (black fern) is New Zealand’s fastest growing native fern tree and we certainly hope that its addition to the car translates to the Castrol Racing Tickford Mustang being the fastest car on track.”

Coming into round three of the 2025 season, Randle occupies ninth in the drivers’ championship.