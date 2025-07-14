The Mustang squad delivered another big points haul across the triple-header event, highlighted by a third-place finish for Matt Payne in Race 21, along with fourth and fifth in the weekend’s other two races. It marked Payne’s fifth podium in the last four rounds.

Kai Allen backed up the team’s performance with a tenth-place finish in Race 21 to help Grove leapfrog Tickford Racing in the standings.

Tickford, meanwhile, endured a mixed weekend, with its best result being second place thanks to Cameron Waters. The result sees the team fall to third overall in the standings, now trailing Grove by 28 points and championship leaders Triple Eight Race Engineering by a massive 998.

Triple Eight had another commanding weekend, with Broc Feeney claiming back-to-back wins in the final two races and teammate Will Brown banking solid points to further extend the squad’s lead at the top.

Further down the order, Team 18 jumped to seventh place off the back of Anton De Pasquale’s superb weekend, which included a podium and two top-six finishes, pushing Matt Stone Racing back to eighth.

Erebus continues to build momentum after moving off the bottom of the standings in Darwin, with the team now just 75 points behind PremiAir Racing for ninth.

Meanwhile, Dick Johnson Racing is coming under threat from Brad Jones Racing despite Brodie Kostecki’s maiden win for the team over the weekend, with the gap between them for fifth now just 63 points.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 7