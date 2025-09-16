That figure marks an increase on Supercars’ last visit in 2023 of 41,000 when the championship last ran a sprint round at the Tailem Bend circuit.

The Bend said camping as well as park and view both sold out across the September 12-14 event.

Supercars headlined the event alongside the FIA Kumho TCR World Tour, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars, Trico Trans Am, and Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters.

Trackside attractions included live music, karting, stunt shows, autograph sessions, and speedway action.

“The Bend has quickly established itself as one of Australia’s premier motorsport venues, and this weekend’s AirTouch 500 takes it to the next level with a world-first program,” the Hon. Zoe Bettison MP, South Australian minister for tourism said.

“Hosting international categories alongside Australia’s Supercars reinforces our State’s reputation for staging globally significant events while driving real tourism and economic benefits into our regions.”

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

The Bend Motorsport (commercially Shell V-Power Motorsport Park) announced a three-year deal on the eve of this year’s Supercars endurance event.

The Bend Supercars attendance (2018-2025):

2018: 41,250

2019: 35,100

2020: N/A

2021: 31,000

2022: 37,636

2023: 41,237

2024: Not held

2025: 47,034