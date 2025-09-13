Whincup rear-ended the #1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro exiting Turn 3 during Practice 4.

The moment happened as Supercars trialled its revised Safety Car procedure and newly-implemented slow zones.

Whincup was stung for careless driving departing the standard of a competent driver.

“The Stewards summoned and heard from the Driver of Car 88 and the team representative and reviewed broadcast and judicial camera footage from Cars 88 and 1,” the stewards report read.

“Shortly after the session commenced, the Race Director announced there would be a simulation of the new SC procedure.

“After the commencement of the simulation the Race Director announced that a simulated ‘slow zone’ would be implemented between Position Line 3 (exit of Turn 3) (PL3) and Sector Line 1 (Turn 7)(SC1) after the instruction for SC limiters to be deactivated was issued.

“The simulated SC procedure required all Cars to activate their SC limiters between PL3 and SC1 and reduce their speed in that sector to a maximum of 80kph. The Race Director’s instruction was conveyed to the Driver of Car 88 by the Car’s engineer.

“Car 88 was closely following Car 1 on the approach to the slow zone. Car 1 reduced speed before PL3, activated the limiter and complied with the procedure.

“The Driver of Car 88 misjudged when and to what extent the Driver of Car 1 would reduce speed to enter the zone and collided with the rear of Car 1.

“While the SC procedure (which only applies during a race) was only a simulation in the session, all Drivers were required to comply with the instructions of the RD.

“The Stewards determined that the Driver of Car 88 was wholly to blame for the collision and imposed a Fine on the Driver in the sum of $1,000.”

Before being fined, Whincup took ownership of the incident.