Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney was second – Brown’s 1:48.9957 some distance from Feeney’s 1:49.3167s.

Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle and Cameron Waters were the best of the Ford bunch in fourth and fifth respectively while Anton De Pasquale was the next-best Chevrolet in fifth.

Grove Racing wound up sixth with Matt Payne ahead of Andre Heimgartner, Cooper Murray, Richie Stanaway, and Bryce Fullwood.

The session was incident-free but not without drama.

Team 18 struck trouble midway through the session, pulling the #20 Chevrolet Camaro into the pits with electrical dramas.

David Reynold and Lee Holdsworth completed just five laps and ended up 22nd.

Shortly thereafter, Brodie Kostecki brought the #38 Ford Mustang into the pits where it lay idle. Like Reynolds and Holdsworth, Kostecki and co-driver Todd Hazelwood banked just five laps.

Kostecki and Hazelwood were second-to-last ahead of only the Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang of Aaron Cameron and Zak Best.

There was some solace for Dick Johnson Racing with the sister #17 car of Will Davison and Tony D’Alberto on the fringe of the top 10 in 12th.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship AirTouch 500 at The Bend, Practice 3