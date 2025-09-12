Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney was second – Brown’s 1:48.9957 some distance from Feeney’s 1:49.3167s.
Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle and Cameron Waters were the best of the Ford bunch in fourth and fifth respectively while Anton De Pasquale was the next-best Chevrolet in fifth.
Grove Racing wound up sixth with Matt Payne ahead of Andre Heimgartner, Cooper Murray, Richie Stanaway, and Bryce Fullwood.
The session was incident-free but not without drama.
Team 18 struck trouble midway through the session, pulling the #20 Chevrolet Camaro into the pits with electrical dramas.
David Reynold and Lee Holdsworth completed just five laps and ended up 22nd.
Shortly thereafter, Brodie Kostecki brought the #38 Ford Mustang into the pits where it lay idle. Like Reynolds and Holdsworth, Kostecki and co-driver Todd Hazelwood banked just five laps.
Kostecki and Hazelwood were second-to-last ahead of only the Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang of Aaron Cameron and Zak Best.
There was some solace for Dick Johnson Racing with the sister #17 car of Will Davison and Tony D’Alberto on the fringe of the top 10 in 12th.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship AirTouch 500 at The Bend, Practice 3
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:48.9957
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.3167
|0.321
|0.321
|3
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.3794
|0.3837
|0.0627
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.4069
|0.4112
|0.0275
|5
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.4308
|0.4351
|0.0239
|6
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.6047
|0.609
|0.1739
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.7942
|0.7985
|0.1895
|8
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.8356
|0.8399
|0.0414
|9
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.8541
|0.8584
|0.0185
|10
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:49.9306
|0.9349
|0.0765
|11
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0049
|1.0092
|0.0743
|12
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0061
|1.0104
|0.0012
|13
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.0113
|1.0156
|0.0052
|14
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.0118
|1.0161
|0.0005
|15
|888
|Zach Bates
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.0409
|1.0452
|0.0291
|16
|5
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0839
|1.0882
|0.043
|17
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.0969
|1.1012
|0.013
|18
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.1595
|1.1638
|0.0626
|19
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.1602
|1.1645
|0.0007
|20
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.2009
|1.2052
|0.0407
|21
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.3666
|1.3709
|0.1657
|22
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.4274
|1.4317
|0.0608
|23
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.4623
|1.4666
|0.0349
|24
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5958
|1.6001
|0.1335
|25
|35
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6793
|1.6836
|0.0835
|26
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.2573
|2.2616
|0.578
|27
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.5761
|2.5804
|0.3188
