The South Australian venue was set to host a 500-kilometre race back in 2020 only for the global pandemic to intervene.

Five years on, it will finally get its chance in the pre-Bathurst 1000 limelight as it hosts the traditional 500-kay warm-up to the Great Race.

Supercars will enjoy three days of track action starting with a trio of half-hour practice sessions on Friday. Practice 1 and Practice 3 are for all drivers, while co-drivers are limited to the second session.

There are two more practice sessions on Saturday before qualifying and a Top 10 Shootout to determine the grid.

After a 20-minute warm-up on Sunday morning the inaugural AirTouch 500 at The Bend will kick off at 1:45pm local time.

As for the co-driver line-ups, just eight remain intact from last year, including the Bathurst-winning Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood combination that has moved from Erebus to Dick Johnson Racing.

Triple Eight has an unchanged line-up across both cars while other combos continuing are Matt Payne/Garth Tander, Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser, Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys, James Golding/David Russell and James Courtney/Jack Perkins.

There are some high-profile changes, including Mark Winterbottom’s return to the Tickford Racing fold to partner Cam Waters, which has seen James Moffat move across the garage to Thomas Randle’s Mustang.

Nick Percat and Tim Slade now form an all-South Aussie line-up for Matt Stone Racing while there is change at Walkinshaw Andretti United too, Jayden Ojeda joining to partner Ryan Wood while Fabian Coulthard shifts back to Chaz Mostert’s car.

When is The Bend 500?

The ninth round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia on September 12-14.

Where is The Bend Motorsport Park?

The Bend Motorsport Park (commercially Shell V-Power Motorsport Park) is about 100km south-east of Adelaide, with a drive from the city CBD to Tailem Bend taking about one hour and 15 minutes.

The Bend 500 Supercars sessions (ACST)

Friday, August 12

Practice 1 – 11:10am (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 1:30pm (30 mins)

Practice 3 – 3:55pm (30 mins)

Saturday, August 13

Practice 4 – 9:50am (30 mins)

Practice 5 – 12:00pm (30 mins)

Qualifying – 3:05pm (20 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 4:50pm

Sunday, August 14

Warm-up – 9:30am (20 mins)

Race – 1:45pm (102 laps)

How does qualifying work?

The grid for the 2025 The Bend 500 will be set across two sessions.

Positions 11-27 will be set by a 20-minute qualifying session, with the 10 fastest cars from that session progressing to the Top 10 Shootout. That single-lap dash will then set the first five rows of the grid.

Who is co-driving with who at The Bend

Num Driver Co-driver Team 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing 5 Rylan Gray (R) Lochie Dalton (R) Tickford Racing 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins Blanchard Racing Team 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes (R) Erebus Motorsport 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones (R) Team 18 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing 35 Cameron Crick Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris (R) PremiAir Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart (R) Erebus Motorsport 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates (R) Triple Eight Race Engineering

How to watch The Bend 500 on TV

Live coverage of the Supercars The Bend 500 will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage of The Bend 500.

How to live stream Supercars The Bend 500

The Bend 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

The Bend 500 broadcast start times (ACST)

Friday, August 12

Foxtel/Kayo – 11:00am

Saturday, August 13

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:30am

Sunday, August 14

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:30am

Will there be live updates from The Bend 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of The Bend 500 thanks to Mobil 1.

The Bend 500 ticket details

Tickets for The Bend 500 are available via The Bend Motorsport Park or Supercars. See their official websites for more details.

The Bend 500 weather forecast

The forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology for the Tailem Bend area is for a maximum of 17 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday, a maximum of 20 degrees and a 10 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a maximum of 23 degrees and a 10 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

What are the support categories for The Bend 500?

Supercars will headline the bill with support from FIA TCR World Tour, Aussie Racing Cars, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, and Carrera Cup.

2025 Airtouch 500 at The Bend track schedule (all times local/ACST)