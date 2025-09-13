Kostecki was quickest in the #38 Ford Mustang, just 0.0081s ahead of Broc Feeney in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro.

“There was definitely a lot of pressure in that session,” said Kostecki.

“The first run, we weren’t looking too good. We just stuck to our base and just tuned up the tyres a bit and got them in the right window. Just a big credit to everyone at Shell V-Power Racing.

“It’s been a little bit of a tough weekend so far, but luckily I’ve got such a pro in my co-driver, Todd (Hazelwood) who’s been able to tune the car up a little bit through his sessions.

“I’m looking forward to the shootout coming this arvo. It’s going to be tough as it starts to cool down. Stoked to be on provisional pole here but there’s still a lot to play out.”

The other eight drivers through to the Top 10 shootout were Cameron Waters, Ryan Wood, Cameron Hill, Thomas Randle, Matt Payne, Chaz Mostert, Anton De Pasquale, and Cooper Murray.

Eight different teams were represented in the top 10. Tickford Racing with Waters and Randle as well as Walkinshaw Andretti United with Wood and Mostert with the only teams to feature two cars inside the top 10.

The first driver on the outside looking in was Matt Stone Racing’s Nick Percat in the #10 Camaro. Percat was the second-best MSR car after Hill in fifth while the team’s wildcard Cameron Crick was 24th.

The biggest surprise was Will Brown, who was only 16th in the #1 Triple Eight Camaro. He was 0.6997s off the pace.

While Kostecki was quickest, his teammate Will Davison was only 21st and 0.7956s off the chart-topping pace.

Mid-session, the #17 Mustang suffered an issue when it left the pit lane with a loose right front wheel. The car was forced to park at the end of pit lane until help came courtesy of Triple Eight, who helped jack the car up and secure the wheel.

The Top 10 Shootout at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend gets underway at 4:50pm ACST.

