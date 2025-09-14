The reigning Bathurst 1000 winners controlled the majority of a rapid 500-kilometre race that ran green from lights to flag.
Apart from a poor launch, Hazelwood’s opening two stints were flawless as he handed the Shell Ford over to Kostecki in a commanding lead.
Kostecki, however, came under pressure from Waters in the third and fourth stints, the gap between the pair often inside a second.
Kostecki was able to fend off Waters, though, ultimately crossing the line three seconds ahead.
It was an all-Ford podium, with Waters/Mark Winterbottom finishing ahead of Matt Payne and Garth Tander.
Somewhat remarkably, the best-placed Camaro was Will Brown and Scott Pye who came from 16th on the grid to finish fourth.
Their cause was somewhat helped by a shocker on the other side of the Triple Eight garage, with a refuelling issue at the first stop taking Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup out of contention.
They finished a lowly 19th.
More to follow
Results: Repco Supercars Championship AirTouch 500 at The Bend
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Lap 102
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3.0181
|3.0181
|3
|19
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7.6515
|4.6334
|4
|1
|William Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14.5381
|6.8866
|5
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26.8406
|12.3025
|6
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|27.2882
|0.4476
|7
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|29.0786
|1.7904
|8
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|32.0063
|2.9277
|9
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|32.8146
|0.8083
|10
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|33.674
|0.8594
|11
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|34.0466
|0.3726
|12
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|40.7263
|6.6797
|13
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|46.5738
|5.8475
|14
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:04.1579
|17.5841
|15
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.7540
|2.5961
|16
|888
|Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.6154
|6.8614
|17
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:16.1193
|2.5039
|18
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:18.6568
|2.5375
|19
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.2130
|1.5562
|20
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:24.6967
|4.4837
|21
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.3856
|1.6889
|22
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:32.0825
|5.6969
|23
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:32.9878
|0.9053
|24
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:33.4275
|0.4397
|25
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:42.2813
|8.8538
|26
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2 laps
|1 lap
|27
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4 laps
|2 laps
