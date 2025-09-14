The reigning Bathurst 1000 winners controlled the majority of a rapid 500-kilometre race that ran green from lights to flag.

Apart from a poor launch, Hazelwood’s opening two stints were flawless as he handed the Shell Ford over to Kostecki in a commanding lead.

Kostecki, however, came under pressure from Waters in the third and fourth stints, the gap between the pair often inside a second.

Kostecki was able to fend off Waters, though, ultimately crossing the line three seconds ahead.

It was an all-Ford podium, with Waters/Mark Winterbottom finishing ahead of Matt Payne and Garth Tander.

Somewhat remarkably, the best-placed Camaro was Will Brown and Scott Pye who came from 16th on the grid to finish fourth.

Their cause was somewhat helped by a shocker on the other side of the Triple Eight garage, with a refuelling issue at the first stop taking Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup out of contention.

They finished a lowly 19th.

More to follow

Results: Repco Supercars Championship AirTouch 500 at The Bend