Broc Feeney and Triple Eight Race Engineering co-driver Jamie Whincup will start from pole position. Alongside them will be the Matt Stone Racing #4 Chevrolet Camaro of Cameron Hill and Cameron McLeod.

Brodie Kostecki will lead the Ford Mustang contingent in third in the #38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang, which he will share with Todd Hazelwood.

Kostecki and Hazelwood will have Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Mark Winterbottom alongside them in fourth in their #6 Ford Mustang.

Starting grid: 2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend