Broc Feeney and Triple Eight Race Engineering co-driver Jamie Whincup will start from pole position. Alongside them will be the Matt Stone Racing #4 Chevrolet Camaro of Cameron Hill and Cameron McLeod.
Brodie Kostecki will lead the Ford Mustang contingent in third in the #38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang, which he will share with Todd Hazelwood.
Kostecki and Hazelwood will have Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Mark Winterbottom alongside them in fourth in their #6 Ford Mustang.
Starting grid: 2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Co-driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|1
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|55
|Thomas Randle
|James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|10
|Nick Percat
|Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|20
|David Reynolds
|Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|1
|William Brown
|Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|7
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|17
|Will Davison
|Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|22
|31
|James Golding
|David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|26
|Kai Allen
|Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|24
|35
|Cameron Crick
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|25
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26
|888
|Zach Bates
|Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|27
|5
|Rylan Gray
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
