Jamie Whincup made heavy contact with the back of Scott Pye as the latter braked for the start of a designated slow zone at the exit of Turn 3.

The seven-time champion swerved to miss Pye at the last moment but was unable to avoid right-front to left-rear contact.

Both drivers were able to limp their cars back to the pits with Pye’s car dragging its left-rear suspension.

Whincup was soon back on track in the #88 entry he shares with Broc Feeney, but damage ruled the #1 Pye/Will Brown Camaro out for the remainder of the session.

“I think Jamie has maybe just missed the board there on the exit of Turn 3 just being relatively close to me,” said Pye.

“Obviously, I’m pushing up to that line to make sure I maximise my decel[eration] and not lose any time. So I braked real hard and he’s just been caught out and hit me in the rear.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“A fair bit of damage. We’re learning and it’s a complicated system but it is what it is. That’s what happens.”

Officials implemented a series of changes to the Safety Car rules ahead of The Bend to stop drivers gaining a major advantage by pitting during the 80km/h speed limited period.

The two-part change involves closing pit lane during an initial 80km/h slowdown, before leaving a specific ‘slow zone’ in place once the lane is opened again.

An initial trial of the system in Practice 3 on Friday resulted in mixed reactions from drivers.