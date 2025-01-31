Castrol will continue its support of the #55 Ford Mustang, marking the fourth straight season for Randle in the green, red, and white livery.

Randle enjoyed his best Supercars season to date with Tickford Racing, finishing fifth in the drivers’ championship.

That campaign included his second career pole position and three podium finishes.

Randle labelled the 2024 livery evolution “another step up” with a scheme that features white accents around the headlights.

A notable year-on-year change is the absence of Coca-Cola from the rear quarter panels. That has been replaced by Tickford Engineering.

“It’s great to launch the 2025 Castrol Racing livery here at Mount Panorama,” said Randle.

“The car looks awesome, and for me, it’s another step up from last year.

“I’m really excited to get it out on track and hit the ground running for the first round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“We had a really strong round in Sydney last year, taking a podium and had a Tickford front row lockout so we are keen to be racing there again under lights.

“Mount Panorama is Australia’s most iconic track and given Castrol’s history of success at Bathurst, it’s the perfect place to launch the Castrol Racing campaign for 2025.”

Fans will have their first chance to see the Ford Mustang in its new guise at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Randle will cut laps of Mount Panorama as part of ongoing category testing conducted by Supercars.

Anton De Pasquale will also hit the track with Team 18 for the first time.

The first event of the Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.