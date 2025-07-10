The custom-made trophies add a North Queensland flair to the event at the Reid Park Street Circuit, which has leant into the bull riding element this year.

According to Supercars, the belt buckles are “specially designed to reflect the region’s character and high-energy atmosphere.”

“Townsville has always done things differently — and this year, so will our trophies,” said event manager Matt Ramsden.

“These custom belt buckles celebrate the rugged, bold spirit of North Queensland. They’re not just trophies — they’re keepsakes and something our winners will remember forever.

“Between the Supercars action, PBR bull riding, Summernats burnouts and MotorEx show cars, this year’s NTI Townsville 500 is a celebration of North Queensland’s biggest annual sporting event. The new-look trophies reflect that perfectly.”

The belt buckles are designed by Eddie Fisher of Ride Tuff Buckles.

“First I started playing with a special design that I really liked, then adding ideas to the buckle design that I would like on a buckle if I won it,” he said.

“I added something extra to make it unique with a flavour for car racing, inspirations I thought of

while designing it.”

Supercars Practice 1 gets underway at 9:20am AEST before Practice 2 at 11:10am AEST.

Qualifying for Race 1 is a 1:20pm AEST before the 35-lap, 100km race at 3:40pm AEST.