It’s part of a new-look motorsport and motoring-based entertainment program, which will mark a move away from its traditional music acts.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia will stage an event inside the Reid Park Street Circuit precinct on Friday behind the Supercars paddock.

For the first time, Australia and New Zealand will go head-to-head for bragging rights, and Townsville 500 ticketholders will be able to attend.

Off track, Summernats promoters will bring 20 burnout cars and drift cars to Townsville for a special demonstration.

Dubbed ‘Summernats Goes Troppo’, the exhibition will feature burnouts and drifting on a skid pan.

Alongside that, there’ll be car builds, dyno runs, panel discussions, signing sessions, and an auto alley — all in a similar vein to the annual Summernats show in Canberra.

Cam Waters will have his MotorEx award-winning Ford XB Falcon on display, as will Summernats grand champion Joe Bauer with his 1968 Dodge Charger.

The Australian Defence Force will have an interactive display with armoured vehicles, a tank, a light armoured vehicle, mobility vehicles, weapons displays, and flyovers.

Further to that, there will also be local muscle car and car club displays and a freestyle motocross stunt show.

The event will feature activations from Monster Energy, Toyota, NTI, and Hino.

“We are taking the NTI Townsville 500 to the next level in 2025, delivering a festival of entertainment that will appeal to motorsport fans, thrill-seekers, and families alike,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Securing PBR Australia is a game-changer, bringing one of the world’s premier entertainment

brands to Townsville.

“Alongside the return of Street Machine, MotorEx, and Summernats’ incredible off-track shows, this event will be a must-see on the Supercars calendar.”

The Townsville 500 on July 11-13 will be headlined by three Supercars races, beginning with a 100km Friday night curtain-raiser before two 200km races across Saturday and Sunday.

Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia, and V8 SuperUtes.