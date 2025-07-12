Both Tickford Mustangs started the race in the back half of the field, Randle in 15th while Waters could only manage 21st on the grid.

They then found themselves fighting over the same bit of road on the first lap, Waters tagging Randle on the exit of Turn 3.

MASSIVE SHUNT!!! There’s multiple cars with BIG damage as we go under BP Pulse Safety Car in Townsville!

That triggered a multi-car clash that led to Jaxon Evans having first-lap damage for the third race in a row.

James Golding came of worst, though, his Camaro left sandwiched – on two wheels – between the wall and Randle’s Mustang

Golding is out of the race while Evans is in the pits for repairs.

Randle has been able to continue in 19th place, although with damager, while Waters has pitted twice but is still on the lead lap in 22nd.

Race control has deemed the matter a racing incident.

