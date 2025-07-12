The PremiAir Racing driver was the worst affected by a first-lap melee at Turn 3.

He was looking to avoid a spinning Cam Waters and an out-of-shape Thomas Randle and Jaxon Evans when he was left sandwiched between Randle and the wall.

That sent his Camaro up the side of Randle’s Mustang and into the wall, the impact back enough to take him out of the race.

“Obviously there were cars getting into each other going into Turn 3,” Golding told Speedcafe.

“On the exit I saw them all rubbing doors. I wasn’t sure what it was going to result in, so I was trying to keep as far right as possible. Once Cam was sideways everyone jumped on the brakes and went right, I had nowhere to go.

MASSIVE SHUNT!!! There’s multiple cars with BIG damage as we go under BP Pulse Safety Car in Townsville!

“It was reasonably violent in the car.”

The car was only returned to the PremiAir Racing garage after the race, with Golding hopefully the nature of the impact means the damage will be limited.

“Hopefully because it was square on with the wall the car isn’t too bad, and the crew won’t have too late of a night,” he said.

“I can’t comment on that, it’s just my hope. It hasn’t gone directly in on one corner, so I’m hoping the car going in square on will mean the damage won’t be too bad.

“It’s not what we needed. We haven’t had a good weekend. Hopefully we can fix it and try again tomorrow.”