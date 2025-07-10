Murray ran without a primary sponsor at the Darwin Triple Crown, donning the Erebus Motorsport logo on the doors.

Tropic Petroleum has also jumped onboard for the weekend, taking up part of the bonnet.

Murray will hope his new sponsor gives him a needed boost for Townsville. As it stands, Murray is the lowest-placed full-time Chevrolet driver in the drivers’ championship.

Murray is 23rd in the standings while his teammate Jack Le Brocq is 15th.

In the teams’ championship, Erebus Motorsport are 10th overall.