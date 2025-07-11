The #12 SCT Logistics-backed Brad Jones Racing Camaro was caught up in the Lap 1 melee and made contact with Cooper Murray’s #99 Erebus Motorsport Camaro.

Evans, who started 23rd, limped back to the pits for repairs.

He returned to the race midway through. However, a long way away from the 75 percent race distance to be classified, the car was ultimately retired.

“I mean, obviously we’re starting at the back, so I could see everything unfolding in front and the inside line stacked up pretty quickly and I tried to avoid it and unfortunately I rode the wheel of [Cooper] Murray I think,” said Evans on the Supercars broadcast.

“It broke the steering and did some damage and spent the race in the garage. It’s a shame. Didn’t have a great Darwin. It’s not how we wanted to start this weekend. Thankful for the BJR guys to get us back out there, but super frustrating.”

The team completed a series of pit stops after his car was fixed. The meagre four laps offered Evans some solace to see that his car was fit for Saturday’s qualifying and 200km race.

“The crew were trying their hardest to get me out no matter what,” Evans said.

“We couldn’t score any points but it’s the small wins. I’m glad that we were able to do a decent pit stop for them.

“It made it a bit better for me being able to go out and circulate and make sure the car was fine before we reset and go again tomorrow.”

Brad Jones Racing’s Bryce Fullwood was the leading light in the #14 Camaro, finishing fifth.

Andre Heimgartner was 11th in the R&J Batteries-backed #12 while Macauley Jones was 19th in the #96 car.

“I feel like we’ve got really good belief in our little team here,” said Fullwood.

“They’re doing a really good job. The boys did a mega pit stop once again, which they’re known for and I can rely on them for that.

“Good day here. Would have been nice to qualify a bit further up. I felt like we had the speed to do that. Still a good day for us.”

Fullwood hailed the team’s pit stops after he was able to jump Will Davison in that sequence.

“They practice so much and that is their time to shine and absolutely shine they did.

“Obviously we [Will Davison and I] pitted the same lap. I could see him. I was still a fair way off him. We must have been two seconds faster. I’m not sure what it was, but it was a lot.

“That obviously helped me, big time.”