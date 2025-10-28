The car is being shared by Warren Luff and Fabian Coulthard for the Ipswich test as the team continues to put miles on the 2UR-GSE V8 engine package.

WAU kicked off its test program in early September with running at Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria, including some wet laps on its very first day.

Public demonstrations of the car have subsequently taken place at the Bathurst 1000 and at last weekend’s Gold Coast 500, which marked its first street circuit outing.

WAU Academy coach Luff and Endurance Cup co-driver Coulthard have underpinned the test program to date, with Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood yet to drive the car.

The driving force behind the Toyota Supercars project, the company’s VP of marketing Sean Hanley, enthused over the test program at the Surfers Paradise event.

“It’s a really important time right now, the testing is going well,” he said on Friday.

“They’re really driving this car hard to try and break it and so far, it hasn’t broken. That’s a really good sign.

“It’s meeting all the challenges, the speed is there, the sound is certainly there, the looks are certainly there.

“We’ve got some aerodynamic testing, some parity testing we’ve got to do, but we’ll overcome whatever those challenges are and be ready to race in February.

“I’m feeling like we’ll be very competitive.”

Mostert stamped his championship credentials with back-to-back wins aboard the #25 WAU Mustang at the Gold Coast event, raising the possibility that Toyota could carry #1 next season.

Five Supras will be on the Supercars grid in 2026 – two from WAU and three from Brad Jones Racing, which loses its SCT Motorsport entry to Triple Eight.

WAU’s second Supra is currently on its way to the United States for wind tunnel testing alongside a Triple Eight Ford Mustang and Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro.