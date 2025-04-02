Supercars has inked an official partnership with Trico that will see the brand become the ‘official wiper partner’ this year.

It’s not solely a marketing deal, though, with Supercars and Trico to work together on a new control wiper blade that will be introduced next season.

Development on the new blade will begin this season with Trico.

Ironically, the announcement comes immediately after the latest Supercars race was cancelled due to rain at Albert Park.

“Having Trico working alongside our motorsport team throughout 2025 will allow us to create a

wiper system that meets the high demands of our racing environment,” said Supercars general manager of commercial Jamie Black.

“We’re excited to see the results of this partnership and to officially welcome Trico as our official wiper partner in 2026.”

Trico’s APAC sales manager Adam Rickard added: “Working alongside Supercars and its teams to develop a wiper solution specifically for the championship is an exciting challenge.

“The extreme conditions faced in racing provide the perfect environment to push our technology to the limit and ensure we are delivering the best possible visibility for drivers.”

Trico is already well known in motorsport circles as the title sponsor of the National Trans Am Series.