The Supercars team currently known as WAU is set to be rebranded Walkinshaw TWG Racing from February 3 in reference to remaining co-owners Walkinshaw Group and TWG Motorsport.

WAU had been formed in 2018 when the Walkinshaw family sold stakes in the famous team to UK-based sportscar entity United Autosports and the then Andretti Autosport.

Dropping Andretti from the name comes after TWG took over the Andretti Global empire earlier this year, as the Dan Towriss-led TWG builds towards its 2026 Formula 1 entry with Cadillac.

Brown, best known for his role as CEO of the McLaren Formula 1 team, co-owns United Autosports with Richard Dean.

United Autosports is preparing to step up to the Hypercar ranks of the World Endurance Championship in 2027, running McLaren’s factory effort.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to step away from Walkinshaw Andretti United, one that we didn’t take lightly, but with our WEC program and other racing commitments growing rapidly, the time was right to put our complete focus and energy into that,” said Brown.

“Personally, I have loved every moment with the entire team, with the drivers, and being involved in Supercars. To win the championship in our final event together seems like the perfect ending, but also, the Bathurst 1000 win is something that I will never forget.

“The sport itself is in great shape, it’s no-doubt one of the best racing categories in the world. I want to thank the team for not only welcoming us in 2018, but for all the hard work and dedication since.

“I might not be involved day-to-day anymore, but that won’t stop me watching and cheering on from afar, and from the pit wall in Melbourne next year. I have no doubts there are great things ahead.”

Brown bought into the Walkinshaw team after purchasing the 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Racing Team Commodore to add to his extensive race car collection.

The car sparked Brown’s interest in Supercars and Bathurst, and he’s been an occasional visitor to events during his time as team co-owner.

Walkinshaw paid tribute to United Autosports’ involvement in WAU while declaring it “business as usual” for the team ahead of 2026.

Operations and staffing at the squad remain unchanged as it prepares to bring the Toyota Supra into the category and move into expansive new Walkinshaw Group headquarters.

“United Autosports, and more specifically, Zak Brown and Richard Dean, have been nothing but fantastic to work with since 2018,” said Walkinshaw.

“While we are all sad to see them go, we completely respect their decision.

“We’ve shared in some fantastic moments together, none bigger than the championship in Adelaide a few weeks ago, or winning Bathurst in 2021, and personally, I’ve really enjoyed working alongside them.

“It started as an idea to bring Andretti Autosport into the fold, and it wasn’t long before Zak was making sure he didn’t miss out!

“Importantly though, while we’ve got a different name and logo, it’s business as usual for the team.

“We’ve got a huge off-season ahead of us, and an even bigger 2026 in store, as the Toyota GR Supra rolls out for its first race in the Supercars Championship.”

Walkinshaw TWG Racing will sport #1 and #2 on its Supras next season for reigning champion Chaz Mostert and teammate Ryan Wood.