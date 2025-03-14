American Dan Towriss is the CEO of TWG Motorsports, which has taken over the Andretti Global empire as it builds towards a 2026 Formula 1 entry.

It has absorbed Andretti Global’s interests in the Cadillac F1 project, as well as its IndyCar, NASCAR (Spire Motorsports), sportscar (Wayne Taylor Racing) and Supercars teams.

TWG Motorsports is part of a bigger TWG Global group that also includes interests in sporting teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea Football Club.

Towriss visited the WAU garage at Albert Park on Thursday and affirmed his support for the Supercars program.

“Definitely taking over from the TWG Motorsports standpoint,” said Towriss.

“Just want to support the team, bring all the resources that we have from the TWG standpoint to support this team.

“We love what they’re doing with Supercars and we just want to support it.”

Confirming there are no plans to remove Andretti from the WAU name, Towriss admits he’s a Supercars novice.

“It’s definitely new for me,” he said.

“A lot of time spent in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, so Supercars is new. These guys are great teachers, so we’re learning a lot.”

TWG joins the Walkinshaw family and United Autosport, co-owned by McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown and Richard Dean, in the WAU ownership fold.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity for us, to be honest,” said Ryan Walkinshaw of TWG’s arrival.

“Obviously we had a great relationship with Michael [Andretti] personally, he’s been a close friend of mine, but things change.

“Going forward, having a company like TWG, they have a great pedigree, an enormous portfolio now of motorsport and they’re about to go racing in the greatest racing category on the planet in Formula 1 with category.

“[It’s] amazing to have these guys onboard, great partnership so far, Dan has been amazing to work with, as have his team.

“Our values align, we’ve all got strong ambitions to continue to invest and grow this team and try and win championships.

“I think when you’ve got those shared values and shared goals it’s easy to work with people.”

WAU is currently preparing to introduce Toyota to the Supercars Championship in 2026.