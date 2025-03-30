The pair will split driving duties in the Melbourne Performance Centre-run R8 LMS GT3 with Brad Schumacher.

Brown and Feeney will each contest three rounds apiece, racing in the Pro-Am class. Feeney will get behind the wheel first at Phillip Island on April 4-6 for the GT Festival.

Schumacher has won the Trophy class and Am class previously but has yet to nab the Pro-Am scalp.

Schumacher and Brown were teammates last year and came up just short in their bid to win the title, finishing second to Arise Racing’s Liam Talbot and Chaz Mostert.

The trio will race under the Audi Sport Customer Racing Team MPC banner this year with an Australian-themed livery.

“After starting off the year on a high note with a win at Bathurst 12 hour in Pro-Am, there had been plenty of discussion in the silly season leading up to the GT World Challenge Australia season,” said Schumacher.

“Once the opportunity arose to drive alongside Will Brown and Broc Feeney as a combination all year, it was really too hard to pass up.”

Schumacher was set to have Brown as his co-driver for the duration of 2025. However, date clashes have precluded him from the full program.

“Obviously I drove with Will last year and had great results together, so we wanted to continue that momentum this year,” said Schumacher.

“But unfortunately, due to some conflicts with dates, Will wasn’t able to do it the entire season.

“It was then suggested that Broc jump in and take up the rounds that Will couldn’t do.”

Schumacher said he was impressed with Feeney’s performance in his last-minute call-up to race with Melbourne Performance Centre at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Feeney failed to finish the race after their car suffered a mechanical failure, but the 22-year-old had been impressive to that point with so little experience in the car.

“Broc did such a fantastic job at the Bathurst 12 hour with Audi Sport Team MPC, so we decided it would be best if they just share the rounds evenly all season,” Schumacher added.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to join the calibre of these types of drivers this year.”

Despite the occasional driver switch throughout the season, Bathurst local Schumacher is confident he can win the Pro-Am title no matter who he’s with.

“The goal is to win the Pro-Am title,” he said.

“I’ve won the Trophy Class and the Am title, so if I was able to take out the Pro-Am title, I would be the only person in GT World Challenge Australia history to win all three.

“That would be pretty cool if we could achieve that result this year.

“And I need to say a huge thank you to Tony Quinn at Game Over, Steve McLaughlin at Jamec Racing but also, Troy and Lee from MPC. None of this would have been possible without them.

“They’ve all played their part to bring this opportunity together for us so I will be working tirelessly to ensure I repay their efforts with the desired results.”