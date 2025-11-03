The Supercars champion filled in for HMO Customer Racing driver Josh Buchan for the China leg of the TCR World Tour.

Buchan, meanwhile, was racing in GT World Challenge Australia at Hampton Downs where he finished 10th and eighth across the two races with Zagame Autosport co-driver Cameron Campbell in their Ferrari 296 GT3.

Brown’s weekend included finishes of fourth, seventh, and fourth.

“What a day it was for me,” said Brown.

“I wish I got a better start. I started fourth, dropped back to seventh, passed a few cars, had a lot of fun, and got back to fourth.

“Felt like we should have got a podium today. I had an absolute blast being back in TCR.

“Disappointing it’s my only go this year in TCR, but I had a blast.”

His HMO Customer Racing teammate Ryan MacMillan had a tougher time, with finishes of 12th, 13th, and sixth.

MacMillan’s weekend was far more dramatic than Brown’s. In the second race, he crossed the line with suspension damage, forcing his HMO Customer Racing crew to make a quick fix to the Hyundai i30 N.

In the third race, an earlier incident between the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse saw three cars trying to redress their positions on the final lap, which MacMillan capitalised on by sweeping around the outside of them all.

“I was in about 10th or something until the last corner, all three BRC cars stood on the brakes and let each other past to stay with Lynk & Co around the outside, and I got four cars on the last corner,” said MacMillan.

“I had great car pace throughout the race. Can’t thank the boys enough for a quick turnaround after the front wheel hanging off on the last corner in the last race.

“Super happy, great way to end the weekend. Looking forward to Macau.”

HMO Customer Racing will head to Macau for the TCR World Tour final on November 13-16. Buchan will return alongside MacMillan.