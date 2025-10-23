Brown will join HMO Customer Racing in the penultimate round of the TCR World Tour at China’s Zhuzhou International Circuit on October 31-November 2.

Brown will race the Hyundai i30 N Sedan usually driven by Josh Buchan, who will instead be at Hampton Downs to make his GT World Challenge Australia debut in a Ferrari 296 GT3 with Zagame Autosport.

The China outing is a one-off for Brown. Buchan will return to the HMO Customer Racing squad for the season finale at Macau in November.

Brown takes the reins of the #301 Hyundai fresh off Buchan taking a win and a second place finish at South Korea’s Inje Speedium.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Josh and the entire team on their performance in South Korea,” said Brown.

“That was an incredible achievement, and another fantastic showcase for the talent that exists in Australia.

“I’m stoked to be joining HMO Customer Racing again for the TCR World Tour round in China and hopefully continue that front-running form.

“While it will be the first time I have driven the Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR, I am confident the team will give me a rocket ship and hopefully bring home another trophy for them.”

Brown will join Ryan MacMillan at the team, who is hopeful he can lean on the Supercars star for some advice.

“The Zhuzhou circuit looks like a totally different type of circuit to what I’ve raced on so far at The Bend and Inje Speedium, with a lot more heavy braking zones and slow-speed corners which should allow for more overtaking opportunities, said MacMillan.

“The team did a fantastic job developing a new set-up direction at Inje which has transformed the car, and I know we’ve got the speed on my side of the garage as well to run at the front, just as Josh did in South Korea.

“My weekend there was hampered from the outset by starting outside the top 10 when a red flag spoiled my fastest lap in qualifying. But I learnt a lot during the races with some good, hard battles against some of the best touring car drivers in the world, and plan to take another step forward again in China.

“It’s exciting to be sharing the garage with Will for the weekend too. He brings an enviable record with him, and another opportunity to benchmark myself against a TCR Australia championship winner.”

Brown won the first TCR Australia Series title in 2019 with HMO Customer Racing. He remains one of the most successful drivers, with 15 wins and 30 podiums.