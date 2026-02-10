It’s another major coup for the event which last year featured AC/DC following the dramatic Supercars finale.

Guns N’ Roses has recently released two new singles — ‘Nothin’’ and ‘Atlas’ – and is expected to announce a multi-leg Australian tour.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas spruiked landing the rock legends for the November 29 performance, as well as the recently announced event contract extension.

“The bp Adelaide Grand Final has fast become one of the biggest sporting events in Australia and having icons of rock Guns N’ Roses headline the Sunday night will ensure the 2026 event closes on the ultimate high,” he said.

“This is exactly what the bp Adelaide Grand Final does best, combining elite motorsport with iconic world-class live entertainment to create an unforgettable experience for fans.

“We’re thrilled to have secured not only a legendary rock band, but also the Supercars decider through to 2034.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue providing South Australians and visitors alike with iconic racing and entertainment, while driving significant economic and tourism benefits for the state.”

How to buy tickets – Sunday Concert, Sunday 29 November

Pre-sales run Wednesday 11 February, 9:00 to Sunday 15 February, 5:00pm

Artist presale: Wednesday 11 February, 9:00am to Sunday 15 February, 5:00pm – register at gunsnroses.com

bp Rewards presale: Secure tickets to “The Jungle Zone” via the bp Rewards app with members enjoying $30 off the full price ticket. Podium Club Members will be offered an exclusive upgrade price via email.

Live Nation presale: as above – register at livenation.com.au/register.

Tickets on sale: Monday 16 February, 9am at ticketmaster.com.au

All times local (ACDT).