Organisers have confirmed the duo and the Darrell Lea-sponsored Tekno Autosports Holden Commodore will be in attendance, approaching 10 years on from the victory.

The car is no stranger to the popular Adelaide event, famously driven by F1 star Valtteri Bottas during a spectacular appearance in 2023.

Webb will be behind the wheel this year while Davison is already confirmed to be driving the Penrite-owned Mercedes-Benz E63.

Davison and Webb will join the Stix Commodore in the Grand Marquee to reflect on the dramatic 2016 Great Race.

The Tekno Holden rose from 17th on the grid to inherit an unlikely win after first across the line Jamie Whincup was handed a 15-second time penalty.

Advertisements

Whincup’s penalty, issued during the closing stages of the race, came as the result of a controversial incident that took out Scott McLaughlin’s Volvo and Garth Tander’s Holden.

Davison and Webb’s win was not confirmed until more than a week after the race due to a Triple Eight appeal that was eventually thrown out.

The gap between Davison and second-placed Shane van Gisbergen at the chequered flag had been just 0.1434s, making it the closest competitive finish in Great Race history.