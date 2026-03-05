On Thursday, Supercars and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation announced an extension to keep the touring car category at Albert Park through to 2029.

Supercars made its debut at Albert Park in 1996 and added the circuit to the championship as a point-paying event in 2018.

“We are extremely proud to be extending our partnership with the Australian Grand Prix and thank Minister Dimopoulos and Travis for their continued support,” said Supercars chief executive James Warburton.

“This event is a special part of our championship. It showcases the unique, combative style of Supercars racing to the world and the huge new fanbase being drawn by Formula 1.

“Our drivers and teams love it and we know their F1 counterparts feel the same way.”

“We’re looking forward to showing off the magic of Supercars again this weekend.”



Supercars will enjoy four races across the March 5-8 weekend, playing a key role in the support card that also includes the FIA Formula 2 Championship, FIA Formula 3 Championship, and Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld hailed the Supercars extension.

“Supercars are one of the most revered categories in the motorsport world, with drivers from all over the world eager to get behind the wheel as seen in recent years with F1 stars jumping at the opportunity when they come to Melbourne,” said Auld.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have the Supercars Championship join us for another three years, we know they are a fan favourite and add a huge amount of entertainment to the four days at Albert Park.”

Supercars action at Albert Park gets underway on Thursday at 10:35am AEDT.