The 30-year-old has been named to co-drive a Team BRM Audi R8 LMS Evo with Mark Rosser, Alex Peroni and Steve Brooks in the Pro-Am Class.

It will mark a return to the 12 Hour for Golding, having shared a PremiAir Racing/Schumacher Motorsport entry in 2023.

It’s also a return for Team BRM, which contested the 2022 event with Rosser, Nick Percat and Joey Mawson, finishing eighth.

Golding meanwhile came close to an upset victory at the Bathurst 1000 last October, leading across the line but classified third after a time penalty.

The Team BRM Audi replaces one of the existing Team MPC R8s on the event’s entry list, leaving the total Audi contingent at four cars.

One is to be shared by Tony Quinn, sons Klark Quinn and Kent Quinn, and grandson Ryder Quinn, while drivers of the other two are yet to be announced.

A full entry list – with the complete line-up of drivers – is set to be released next week.