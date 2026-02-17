With PremiAir Racing today unveiling its new-look Camaro, the livery season has now come to a close.

All cars that will take part in the season-opening Dunlop Sydney 500 are now public.

Major changes for 2025 title combatants Walkinshaw TWG Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering come in the form of manufacturer switches, with both teams adjusting their liveries to suit.

Walkinshaw has introduced Toyota GR branding to its entries, signifying the historic switch to the Japanese automotive giant and its Supra platform.

Meanwhile, Ford Racing blue accents adorn the Mustangs of Triple Eight, though the matte blue base has remained with Red Bull and Ampol backing.

Brad Jones Racing also made a manufacturer switch in the off-season, with one of its three new Toyota Supras – the R&J Batteries entry of Andre Heimgartner – carrying minor livery adjustments.

The Supras of Macauley Jones and Cameron Hill bring wholesale changes, with AlphaTheta and Dare Iced Coffee coming on board respectively for select rounds.

Team 18 is a tale of two halves. For the team’s first season as the GM homologation team, Anton De Pasquale’s DeWalt entry will roll out with the addition of Chevrolet bowties subtly worked into the gradient from yellow to black.

Across the garage, David Reynolds has farewelled Tradie Energy and welcomed Snowy River Caravans, a deal brought together by the appointment of James Courtney as a co-driver.

Dick Johnson Racing rolled out its Mustangs with a minor tweak of the rear wing sponsorship for 2026, keeping the base livery much the same.

Tickford Racing’s Monster Energy entry for Cam Waters has stayed largely unchanged, while Thomas Randle’s Castrol Mustang has been updated with slightly more green in a metallic finish.

Bathurst 1000 winners Grove Racing have switched their regular Penrite colours for a bold black and gold design that, invoking memories of the JPS liveries of the 1980s.

Erebus Motorsport has welcomed back a Bathurst-winning partnership for select rounds of 2026, with Chiko jumping aboard Jobe Stewart’s #9 Camaro, while oil giants TotalEnergies join Cooper Murray for the full season.

Blanchard Racing Team’s signature CoolDrive colours move across the garage to new recruit James Golding, while Aaron Cameron will represent Liqui-Moly and Blahst.

Matt Stone Racing has made a minor change to the Bendix Racing livery for rookie Zach Bates, giving the blue a matte finish.

Jack Le Brocq’s return to MSR sees Sherrin Rentals join the category full-time after sponsoring the team’s wildcard effort in 2025.

PremiAir Racing has welcomed wholesale changes in sponsorship while using the same base design as the latter half of 2025.

Mr Umami will come on board as the major backer, with auto parts outlet NAPA upping its involvement, sharing the bonnet with previous title sponsor Nulon.

So, with the livery field now set, which is your favourite? Cast your vote below.