The 2026 Supercars season is rapidly approaching which means the annual frenzy of livery launches is underway.

There is additional interest this year with some major changes, including the brand new Toyota Supra entering the series and Triple Eight switching to Ford (and running three cars).

Check out each and every Supercars livery for the 2026 season.

Please note that this story will be updated as launches take place.

#1 Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota Supra

Advertisements

One half of perhaps the most anticipated livery reveal in some time, simply as we were all fascinated to see how a proper race colour scheme would look on a Supra.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

The livery itself is not a big departure from last year, apart from the Gazoo Racing branding on the rear wheel arches and the #1 on the windows – something Mostert has since revealed he wasn’t all that keen on!

Check out a full gallery of this livery here.

#2 Ryan Wood, Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota Supra

Again this is largely a carry over from the 2025 livery built around those unique lines of the Supra. That helps retain the neat symmetry between the two Walkinshaw entries, despite them having entirely different major backers.

Check out a full gallery of this livery here.

#4 Jack Le Brocq, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro

Sherrin Rentals ups its involvement with MSR for this season, while Tyrepower followed Le Brocq over from Erebus. There are shades of the DJR liveries of the mid-1990s, with red stripes used to blend the blue and (in this case) orange.

To see more of this livery click here.

#10 Zach Bates, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro

There is a familiar look for MSR’s exciting rookie signing with Bendix continuing as the main backer of the #10 Camaro, with additional support from sister company Trico on the rear quarter.

To see more of this livery click here.

#11 Jackson Walls, Objective Racing Ford Mustang

Run under the banner of Objective Racing, this is actually the third Triple Eight Mustang that will be raced by rookie Jackson Walls.

Major backing comes from the Walls family Objective Corporation with this smart-looking livery similar to what we’ve seen on both father Tony and Jackson’s cars in other categories over the years.

To see more of this livery click here.

#17 Brodie Kostecki and #38 Rylan Gray, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustangs

After the first major shake-up in years in terms of liveries this time 12 months ago, DJR has opted for consistency this time around. There is a slight change with the rear wing which has turned ‘midnight blue’, however the most noteworthy difference is Brodie Kostecki taking on the coveted #17.

To see more of this livery click here.

#18 Anton De Pasquale, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro

No major surprises here as Anton De Pasquale continues in DeWalt colours for his second season with Team 18. Notice the subtle nod to Team 18’s factory Chevrolet status with bowties incorporated in the transition from yellow to black behind the doors.

Check out a full gallery of this livery here.

#19 Matt Payne and #26 Kai Allen, Grove Racing Ford Mustangs

In what is proving to be an early fan favourite, Grove Racing has channeled the old JPS days with its sleek black-and-gold look for this season. The livery is a celebration of major backer Penrite which marks its 100th birthday this year.

Check out a full gallery of this livery here.

#20 David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro

After two years of Tradie backing, Reynolds will carry Snowy River Caravans colours for this third season at the team.

That deal was at least in part facilitated by the former face of Snowy River in Supercars, James Courtney, who will join Reynolds for the enduros after retiring from full-time driving at the end of last season. This livery also has the same bowtie transition as on De Pasquale’s car.

Check out a full gallery of this livery here.

#88 Broc Feeney and #888 Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustangs

Given T8 has retained its two major backers for this season, Red Bull and Ampol, there are no major shocks on the livery front. There are some neat cues to T8’s new role as Ford’s homologation team though, such as some blue striping and the new Ford Racing branding.

The #888 returns in a full-time capacity to, being taken over by Brown now that Craig Lowndes has left the Banyo building.

To see more of this livery click here.