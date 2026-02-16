It marks a return of the oil giant, having backed Murray’s Camaro in the Sandown 500 and Adelaide Grand Final late last year.

“We really enjoyed working with TotalEnergies from the moment they came on board last year,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“They fit well with our team, they’re easy to work with, and they’ve taken a genuine interest in what we’re trying to build with Cooper and Jobe.

“It’s great to see that relationship grow into something bigger in 2026.”

Murray goes into his second season off the back of a break-out rookie campaign.

Joined by Jobe Stewart, the pair put themselves firmly in contention to win the Bathurst 1000.

That fourth place finish remains Murray’s best result of his Supercars career to date.

“The car looks awesome and it’s really special to have TotalEnergies with me for the full season,” said Murray.

“They’ve supported the team since Sandown last year and it means a lot to have that continuity. We can’t wait to get to Sydney and get the year underway.”

Murray will be on track at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 18 for the pre-season test.

The Repco Supercars Championship gets underway with the Dunlop Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22. Friday at the Sydney 500 is free to attend.