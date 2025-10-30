Supercars has made a ‘free Friday’ pledge for the February 20-22 Sydney Motorsport Park opener, which will again featuring racing across all three days.

The Friday will mark the first race for the new Toyota Supra, which joins the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro on the grid next season.

The 2026 calendar announced by Supercars this morning is as per that published by Speedcafe last week following its release to teams.

An increase from 13 to 14 events is a massive win for the sport, made possible by a compromise deal being struck between owner RACE and the teams over event payments.

The additional event is the April visit to Ruapuna in Christchurch, New Zealand, which is twinned with Taupo in an historic double-header across the country’s two islands.

The remainder of the schedule is as per 2025, aside from Perth’s move from early June to late July – a change designed to improve the flow of the season.

Announcement of the schedule also confirms Supercars’ intention to continue its new-for-2025 format of a Sprint Cup, Endurance Cup and Finals Series.

“We’re incredibly proud to present a calendar that not only delivers more racing but also breaks new ground for our fans and teams,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“The New Zealand double-header is a historic moment, and the debut of Toyota at Sydney Motorsport Park is something we’ve all been looking forward to.

“Making the opening day free for everyone is our way of saying thank you to the fans who make this sport so special.

“We would like to thank all our stakeholders for their vision and support in bringing this calendar to life.

“We’re ready for a season that will be remembered for years to come. We’re proud of the access we’re able to provide for our fans.”

Supercars has confirmed a reduced free-to-air TV schedule and a heavily revised six-round Super2 Series schedule alongside its main calendar.

The championship also flagged the upcoming release of new ticket packages, which will include a family bundle, and a new junior ticket positioned between child and adult.

2026 Supercars Championship calendar