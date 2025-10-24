A near-final version of the 14-round schedule was sent to teams last Friday following breakthrough talks regarding the expansion of the calendar.

There are no great surprises except for the Perth round being moved from early June to the very end of July.

What is expected to be the swansong at Wanneroo Raceway, before the debut of the Perth street race in 2027, will slot in between Townsville and Queensland Raceway on July 31-August 2.

That cuts out the logistical nightmare that was the double-header of sorts between Perth and Darwin this year that saw teams effectively stay on the road between the rounds, given there was just the sole free weekend.

As expected, the season will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park with a night race on the February 20-22, the weekend after the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Australian GP date was already locked in for March 5-8, before the also confirmed New Zealand double-header in April.

That additional week in New Zealand means the Tasmania round moves from early May to late May, before the usual mid-June trip to Darwin.

Townsville retains its traditional early July slot, followed by Perth and a return to Queensland Raceway in late August.

The run home looks similar to this year with The Bend in September, Bathurst and Gold Coast in their traditional October slots, Sandown in mid-November and the Grand Final in Adelaide on December 3-6.

Official confirmation of the calendar is expected to come from Supercars next week.

Proposed 2026 Supercars calendar