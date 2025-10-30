As part of today’s calendar announcement, the series has locked in its six second-tier rounds – with a number of key changes.

The first is that Symmons Plains has been replaced as the second round by Hidden Valley, which will appear on the Super2 schedule for the first time.

That will make it an even lengthier break between the season opener at Sydney Motorsport Park and the second round than this year, with no racing between late February and mid-June.

Townsville has been dropped from the schedule as the third round, replaced by a return to Perth in its new late July slot.

Queensland Raceway has also been dropped with the series heading straight to Bathurst before finishing with Sandown in mid-November and then the Adelaide Grand Final in early December.

2026 Super2 calendar