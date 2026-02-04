Triple Eight has confirmed its flagship digits will return to full-time duties for the first time since Craig Lowndes stepped down at the end of 2018.

It coincides with Lowndes’ exit from the team after 21 years – the entire Supercheap Auto wildcard program moving to Team 18 amid Triple Eight’s Ford switch.

The #888 was allocated to Lowndes when he joined Triple Eight in 2005 and used by the fan favourite in six of his seven Bathurst 1000 wins.

Like the proverbial fine china, #888 has only come out of the cupboard for special occasions since 2018 – almost exclusively for Lowndes’ co-driving and wildcard drives.

It’s being bestowed upon Brown, who wore #87 during his 2024 championship year, as he loses the #1 plate to Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.

Lowndes used #888 for the final time during a ride day at Sandown last year and, although the number belongs to the team, was asked by Brown for permission to take it over.

“This number is iconic to the team. In motor racing and in sports sponsors come and go, liveries change, kits change,” said Lowndes.

“But this is Triple Eight Race Engineering, that’s the number and it’s iconic with the success that comes out of this workshop.

“When I first arrived I was lucky enough to carry the number and to see the legacy of the number continue on, it’s an iconic number for the sport, and it’s an iconic number for the team, so it’s going to be really great to see the car running around with that number on the side.”

Lowndes also tipped Brown to “come out punching” this season after being out-gunned by teammate Broc Feeney for the majority of 2025.

“I know Will pretty well, to have him carry on that legacy, I think that he’ll do it proud,” added Lowndes.

“He’s obviously a great young talent which does sound strange already being a Supercars Champion, he’s a proven young talent.

“I think the new change of manufacturer, the new change of car, the new change of number, it’s all a good fit and I think at the start of the season he’ll come out punching.”

Brown also expressed his excitement at adopting #888.

“It’s cool to know I’m going into 2026 with such an iconic number on my car,” he said.

“Obviously there’s a lot of history there, I’ve watched the #888 race around for years now ever since I started watching the sport.

“For me there wasn’t a question mark. I’ve had two great years already with the team – one awesome year with the championship win and one great year last year fighting all the way to Adelaide, so it meant a lot to me to start the conversation about 2026 and my race number.”

Red Bull Ampol Racing will launch its 2026 colours in Geelong on Saturday, February 7, ahead of the first laps for its new Mustangs across February 9 and 10.

The return of #888 is the second number announcement this week, with Dick Johnson Racing bestowing its famed #17 on Brodie Kostecki this year.