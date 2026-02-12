BRT’s CoolDrive car will now sport the #7 following a decision to keep the now Liqui Moly-backed Aaron Cameron in #3.

The team has also tweaked its traditionally simple CoolDrive livery, adding graphic elements that carry across both cars.

“This is probably the biggest shift we’ve made with a CoolDrive livery in our time in Supercars,” said team boss Tim Blanchard.

“There was a clear focus on creating stronger alignment across both sides of the garage.

“While we represent different partners, everything operates under the BRT umbrella and this years designs really showcase that.”

Advertisements

Golding joins BRT following a three-and-a-half year stint at PremiAir Racing.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

“The car looks unreal. The CoolDrive blue is iconic, and it’s a nice change for me personally to roll out in something that stands out like this,” he said.

“Heading into this season, I feel like I’m in a really strong place. The relationship I’ve built with the crew already makes it feel like home. I can’t wait to roll out in Sydney.”