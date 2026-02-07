The 2026 look is not a significant departure from its 2025 colours, although there are some key cues to recognise its new partnership with Ford.

They include some blue stripes down the side, slightly lighter than the matte blue of co-naming rights backer Red Bull that underpins the livery.

Another change is the white side skirts from last year being replace by two shades of blue.

In terms of sponsorship, one key difference is Adidas branding on the front wheel arches as part of a new merchandise collaboration.

The new look was unveiled at the ‘Ignition On’ event in Geelong, the spiritual home of the Ford Motor Company in Australia.

“Finally seeing these cars in the flesh and ready to go racing is big for us, for everyone here at Triple Eight,” said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

“The work that’s gone into these two cars over the off season has been and continues to be huge, it’s an incredible effort from everyone here.”

“In the off season the team have finished an engine shop and set up an engine program that’s ready to go for the season, they’ve done aero testing, built cars and gotten them ready to race.

“That’s no small feat and I’m really proud of everyone that’s been involved to get us to this point.

“Today is about celebrating that in Geelong in front of Ford fans, racing fans and our fans. We wanted to make noise and bring a show to Geelong, this is Ford heartland and to have Red Bull, Ampol, Ford and our major partners supporting the team and the event has taken it to another level.”

The new look was welcomed by both Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers.

“It’s a different look for 2026, we’ve gone with the Ford Racing stripes which look great,” said Broc Feeney, who will steer the #88 Mustang.

‘You see the different Ford Racing cars and teams around the world and they’re all running good looking cars, ours is right up there.

“It’s cool to have a change for this season. It’s cool to see our first Red Bull Ampol Racing livery on a Ford Mustang.

“I can’t wait for the season to start. I feel like it’s come around so quickly, off season has flown by and Round 1 is right there already.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the guys and girls that have gotten these cars together so we can go racing. The design, the build, the engine shop, it’s no easy feat to pull all that together in the time we have and it’s what makes this team great to be a part of.

“I can’t wait to hit the track and get to work straight away.”

Will Brown, who switches to #888 for this season, added: “Look at that livery on the car for this season! To be honest I love it, it’s come up fantastic overall, it’s a Mustang which is different to look at for us but it looks good, I’ll get used to it very quickly.

“My favourite part is the new #888, I’m very excited to run that this year and it’s nice there on the window. I’m stoked about it. We’ve seen the two cars next to each other with the iconic numbers #888 and #88 and it just looks right, the way it should be. It’s exciting.

“It’s all come together really well this year – with Ford Racing, with these new Mustangs that look and sound awesome, our suits alongside them… I’m excited about the whole thing. Feeling good and keen to get back racing in a few weeks.”

Triple Eight will field three cars this year with the two RBAR entries alongside the customer Objective Racing Mustang.