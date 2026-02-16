The iconic Australian brand takes on the naming rights of Stewart’s car #9 for the Sydney 500 and the Bathurst 1000 in October, while backers are still being sourced for other events.

Chiko featured on the Erebus entry that won the 2024 Bathurst 1000 with Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, as well as the car with which Stewart and Cooper Murray almost won the 2025 Great Race.

The 2023 Super3 series winner joined Murray for last year’s enduro campaign, coming away with seventh position at The Bend 500 and fourth at Bathurst.

The pair almost stole an upset victory in the rain before contact from James Golding sent Murray spinning at Griffin’s Bend. Murray recovered to see the pair finish fourth.

Stewart noted the special nature of the partnership, given the brand’s involvement in the young gun’s first Bathurst campaign.

“Chiko has been part of some of the biggest moments of my career already, so to start this chapter together feels right,” said Stewart.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Sydney to kick off the season, it’s a great place to start, and having Chiko on the car there makes it even more special.”

Stewart will hit the track for the first time in the Chiko Camaro on Wednesday February 18 for the official Supercars pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park, ahead of the opening round of the season on February 20-22.