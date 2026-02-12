Cameron will head into his second Supercars season with fresh colours thanks to a naming rights deal split across Liqui Moly and Blahst.
According to the announcement, both backers are signed up on a multi-year basis.
“It’s always a good moment seeing the car, suit and everything come together ahead of a new season,” said Cameron. “That’s when it starts to feel real.
“Representing Liqui Moly and Blahst is a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I can’t wait to get my hands on the model version of the car.
“I’ve seen the hard work the team has put in over the off-season, and I’m keen to pay that effort back across the year.”
Cameron will be paired with new BRT signing James Golding this season, the covers set to come off Golding’s #7 Mustang at 8am AEDT today.
