Cameron will head into his second Supercars season with fresh colours thanks to a naming rights deal split across Liqui Moly and Blahst.

According to the announcement, both backers are signed up on a multi-year basis.

“It’s always a good moment seeing the car, suit and everything come together ahead of a new season,” said Cameron. “That’s when it starts to feel real.

“Representing Liqui Moly and Blahst is a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I can’t wait to get my hands on the model version of the car.

“I’ve seen the hard work the team has put in over the off-season, and I’m keen to pay that effort back across the year.”

Advertisements

Cameron will be paired with new BRT signing James Golding this season, the covers set to come off Golding’s #7 Mustang at 8am AEDT today.