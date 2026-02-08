While the windows of the race car are indeed emblazoned with the champion’s #1, Mostert’s new race suit still features the #25 he’s used since joining the team in 2020.

According to the team, this is not simply a case of ordering your suits too early, but a request from Mostert that will also flow through to the Mobil 1 Optus merchandise range to be released this week.

Mostert made the decision in the aftermath of the Adelaide Grand Final not to wear the #1 on his race track attire in 2026, preferring the lower key nature of his regular number.

It’s a quirky twist on the age-old question of whether drivers will choose to race with #1 as the reigning champion.

Regardless, Mostert is happy to have brought the champion’s digit back to Walkinshaw, which last sported #1 during the 2011 season.

Teammate Ryan Wood continues with the #2 that has been a staple of the Walkinshaw empire since it was adopted for Mark Skaife in 1999.

“It obviously means a lot to the team to run the #1 and #2, there’s a heap of history there and I hope everyone is really proud to walk past it every day,” said Mostert.

“Ryan and I have an incredible opportunity this year, to be the first official Toyota Supercars drivers in Australia for its entry into the Supercars Championship, we will be doing everything we can to make our mark on the sport.”

While the team gear Mostert wears at the track won’t carry #1, a seperate range celebrating the championship victory will be made available to the public.

Among those keen to wrestle the #1 from Mostert this season will be young teammate Wood, whose Finals Series efforts were key to the 2025 championship outcome.

Wood, who contested the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy in his native New Zealand over the off-season, is eager to get the new Supercars season underway.

“I started my circuit racing career in the New Zealand Toyota 86 Series so it’s a full circle moment for me driving a Toyota GR Supra Supercar this year,” he said.

“The team have worked so hard over what we call the off season, but it definitely wasn’t an off season for them, I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of guys and girls in this team.

“Being only 22 years old and helping lead a factory team for Toyota is super exciting, it’s going to be a massive year and I’m excited to get to work.”

Mostert will steer his new Supra during Supercars parity tests at Queensland Raceway and the Bathurst 12 Hour this week before the Sydney 500 on February 20-22.